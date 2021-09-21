news

Recovering together for a sustainable and equitable world: International Day of Peace, 21 September

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”: this is the theme chosen by the UN for the 2021 International Day of Peace, to be celebrated worldwide on 21 September.

This pandemic has made it clear that "no one is saved alone": wars, diseases, environmental disasters affect the whole of humanity. The ''other'' in the global world can never be considered distant and ignored. Therefore, equitable access to treatment and sustainable development must be guaranteed to each and every people, for peace to become a good for everyone.

"The pandemic is known for hitting the underprivileged and marginalized groups the hardest. By April 2021, over 687 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but over 100 countries have not received a single dose. People caught in conflict are especially vulnerable in terms of lack of access to healthcare" the UN message reads.

Sant'Egidio's commitment to the global vaccination campaign, not only in Europe, but particularly in Africa, is part of this.



In Africa, where only about 3% are fully vaccinated, the Community's effort is intense. Indeed, the DREAM health programme in Africa has been reorganised to diagnose COVID-19. It has become an essential reference for early diagnosis, testing and vaccine administration.

In the Central African Republic, the "Clinique DREAM" in Bangui was among the first vaccine hubs in the country. Since May 2021, it has already administered several thousand doses and is continuing its activity intensively.

Two more vaccination centres are due to open soon, in Malawi and Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Sant'Egidio has also strongly supported the appeal of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the beginning of the pandemic who called for a global ceasefire, the first step towards peace at a time when "the fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war". Access to vaccinations and life-saving treatment cannot be guaranteed in conflict zones. Pope Francis, who joined Guterres' appeal, also called for attention to be focused on the most vulnerable and promoting the creation of humanitarian aid routes.



See also:

Vaccination hub in Rome

Open day in Karachi

