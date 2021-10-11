news
Prayer for the sick, live stream
October 11 2021The sickLive streaming prayer
Memorial of Saint John XXIII ( 1963) and of the opening of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965).
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 8.00 pm (UTC 1).
Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel
Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device