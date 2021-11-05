news

Humanitarian Corridors: 44 Syrians refugees from Lebanon safely landed in Rome today

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

44 Syrian refugees who have been living for a long time in the refugee camps in Lebanon safely landed in Rome (Fiumicino Airport) this morning. Among them 15 children. They have all experienced a worsening of their living conditions in recent month, not only due to the pandemic, but also because of the serious political, economic and social crisis Lebanon is going through.

Their entry into Italy was made possible thanks to the Humanitarian Corridors promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and Tavola Valdese, and through the renewal of the Protocol signed last August by the Italian Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs, granting the arrival of 1000 people in vulnerable conditions.

Since February 2016, with the Humanitarian Corridors more than 2050 refugees have arrived in Italy from Lebanon and, about 4 thousand asylum seekers in Europe.