news

Hong Kong, Sant'Egidio is providing with free masks and disinfectant for homeless people, migrants and elderly

Open borders to aid from Italy and Indonesia

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

In Hong Kong, China, schools and churches have been closed for many days due to the spread of coronavirus. For the poor, life is particularly hard: on deserted streets, homeless people find it even harder than before to get food. And not having the material to fight the contagion - masks and disinfectants - while exposing them to infection, it increases their isolation.

Thanks to the solidarity of different Communities of Sant'Egidio over the world (in particular Italy and Indonesia), these materials - nowhere to be found in Hong Kong - have eventually arrived.

In recent days, masks have been delivered to the children of the School of Peace and their families (mostly migrants), the elderly and the poor who live on the streets. In a time when encounters are rare, it was the opportunity to feel the joy of a fraternity that does not want to forget anyone.