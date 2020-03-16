news

The Every day the Prayer of Sant'Egidio via web and on TV. How to follow

March 16 2020

Prayercoronavirus

Timetable and useful links

Share On

Every day the Prayer from the Church of Sant'Egidio will be streamed online and broadcasted on TV in three different languages. Timetable and useful links here below.



The Every day the Prayer of Sant'Egidio via web and on TV. How to follow
The Every day the Prayer of Sant'Egidio via web and on TV. How to follow