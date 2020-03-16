news
The Every day the Prayer of Sant'Egidio via web and on TV. How to follow
March 16 2020Prayercoronavirus
Timetable and useful links
Every day the Prayer from the Church of Sant'Egidio will be streamed online and broadcasted on TV in three different languages. Timetable and useful links here below.
-
The Daily Prayer in Italian is available from 6pm on Sant’Egidio website and Facebook page, until the following day.
-
The Sunday Liturgy will be online from 8pm on Saturdays and available throughout the next day.
-
Monday to Saturday the Prayer in Italian will be also broadcasted on TV: channel 145, Tele Padre Pio at 3.20pm.
-
Prayer in English is available from 7pm (GTM 1 time) on Sant’Egidio website and on Sant'Egidio International of Facebook page.
-
Prayer in Spanish is available from 8pm on Sant’Egidio website and on Facebook ES.