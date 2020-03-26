news

Pope Francis received Marco Impagliazzo and entrusted him with words of thanks for all the volunteers who are committed in this emergency time

This morning Pope Francis received in audience the President of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo. In the course of the conversation, among other things, the Pope was keen to praise - through the Community - all the volunteers who, during the coronavirus emergency, are working hard to help the poor, the homeless, the elderly and all fragile people.

At the end of there meeting, Pope Francis gave Impagliazzo the image of a modern St. Joseph carrying Jesus on his shoulders while fleeing to Egypt: a symbol of all refugees. Behind the image a prayer which takes up the chosen theme for the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees: "Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee”



