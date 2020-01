news

South Sudan declaration signed in Sant'Egidio commits to end hostilities (EWTN VIDEO)

The South Sudan government and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance vow to recommit to a truce agreement, both citing Pope Francis' kissing the feet of the South Sudanese leaders last April as an example of reconciliation and peace. Paolo Impagliazzo tells EWTN how the Community of Sant’Egidio was involved in the declaration.