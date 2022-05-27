The expectation of peace, the responsibility of welcoming

Religious and lay people: the Gospel challenges us together

Pope Francis pleaded for peace and, with sorrow, recalled: 'War is a monster... Yet, the answer to war is not another war, but fraternity”.

The faces of the Ukrainian women and their children, and those of the refugees from other continents, challenge our prayers and come to our consciences Together we can do more than we think.

Friday, 27th May 2022 at 4 pm

Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere



Meeting with Mons. Marco Gnavi

Community of Sant'Egidio, Parish Priest of Santa Maria in Trastevere



speakers

Suor Maria Conception Escobar Zapata

Mother General, Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in the Temple

padre Matteo Sanavio

General Councillor, Rogationist Fathers

LIVE FROM 4 PM








