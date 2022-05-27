The expectation of peace, the responsibility of welcoming

The expectation of peace, the responsibility of welcomingChurchSant'Egidio
Religious and lay people: the Gospel challenges us together
Pope Francis pleaded for peace and, with sorrow, recalled: 'War is a monster... Yet, the answer to war is not another war, but fraternity”.
The faces of the Ukrainian women and their children, and those of the refugees from other continents, challenge our prayers and come to our consciences Together we can do more than we think.
Friday, 27th May 2022 at 4 pm
Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere
Meeting with Mons. Marco Gnavi
Community of Sant'Egidio, Parish Priest of Santa Maria in Trastevere
speakers
Suor Maria Conception Escobar Zapata
Mother General, Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in the Temple
padre Matteo Sanavio
General Councillor, Rogationist Fathers
