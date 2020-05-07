Sant'Egidio adheres to the World Day of Prayer, Fasting and Mercy on #May14, promoted by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and joined by Pope Francis. Message of Marco Impagliazzo #prayforhumanity

news

Sant'Egidio adheres to the World Day of Prayer, Fasting and Mercy on #May14, promoted by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and joined by Pope Francis. Message of Marco Impagliazzo

A spiritual and universal sign for all

The Community of Sant'Egidio adheres willingly and with conviction to the World Day of Prayer, Fasting and Mercy on 14 May, to save the whole world from the health, economic and human consequences of the serious pandemic of Covid-19, proposed by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and announced by Pope Francis on Sunday May 3rd.

We are urged to pray together, each according to our own traditions, by having suffered together and by having performed works of mercy together in order to help our neighbour in need, whether near or far. Prayer in fact, as the Pope said, "is a universal value". In prayer we all find ourselves part of the same human community, weak and limited but also capable of solidarity and closeness.

In common prayer we reaffirm the spirit of Human Fraternity which strengthens in each one the "culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace", fasting from feelings of opposition and separation.

The common prayer of May 14th becomes a spiritual and universal sign for all: despite our differences, we cannot save ourselves alone but only by recognizing that we are close to one another in our common humanity and by facing together the struggle for the life of all, hoping that the civil authorities of the world will adopt the "common collaboration as conduct" for the end of the pandemic.