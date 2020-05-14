news

World Day of Prayer, Fasting and Mercy, on 14 May #PrayforHumanity

The Community of Sant'Egidio adheres willingly and with conviction to the World Day of Prayer, Fasting and Mercy on 14 May, to save the whole world from the health, economic and human consequences of the serious pandemic of Covid-19, proposed by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and announced by Pope Francis on Sunday May 3rd.

On May 14 all believers will pray, each in their own tradition, imploring God to help humanity to overcome the crisis of the pandemic that has claimed so many victims and is producing countless mourning in many parts of the world. We are urged to pray together, each according to our own traditions, by having suffered together and by having performed works of mercy together in order to help our neighbour in need, whether near or far. Prayer in fact, as the Pope said, "is a universal value". In prayer we all find ourselves part of the same human community, weak and limited but also capable of solidarity and closeness.

Message of Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio

