Sant'Egidio on the ground in Mozambique, less than one year since Pope Francis' visit. An interview to Mauro Garofalo

The theme of Pope Francis’ visit to Mozambique last September was one of hope, peace and reconciliation; but less than a year later the East African country is still facing many difficulties. Mauro Garofalo, International Relations Officer for the Community of Sant'Egidio, explains what the situation is like in Mozambique and how the Community is helping.

