A video interview with Alexious Kamangila, lawyer and member of Sant'Egidio, who took a role in the process to abolish death penalty in Malawi

On April 28, 2021, Malawi has declared death penalty unconstitutional. It's a success of the struggle for human rights of activists and associations, such as Sant'Egidio, Reprieve and World Coalition against Death Penalty. Alexious Kamangila, a young lawyer, member of Sant'Egidio and one of the main actors of this process, explains us the background of this achievement and its effects for Malawi and the whole Africa.