news

Orthodox Easter Day: a sign of celebration at the soup kitchen of Sant’Egidio

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

There is respect for all precautionary measures: safe-distance, face masks and sanitizers. Yet, the Orthodox Easter Day is finally arrived and cannot be forgotten. For this reason, at the soup kitchen of Sant'Egidio, the signs of the feast could not be missing: the coloured eggs and a "red" corner - as it is in every house in the Christian East - with the icon of the Resurrection, candles, prayer.