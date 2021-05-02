news
Orthodox Easter Day: a sign of celebration at the soup kitchen of Sant’Egidio
May 2 2021OrthodoxyEaster
There is respect for all precautionary measures: safe-distance, face masks and sanitizers. Yet, the Orthodox Easter Day is finally arrived and cannot be forgotten. For this reason, at the soup kitchen of Sant'Egidio, the signs of the feast could not be missing: the coloured eggs and a "red" corner - as it is in every house in the Christian East - with the icon of the Resurrection, candles, prayer.