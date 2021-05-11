news

German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, has visited the Community of Sant'Egidio today. The Minister expressed his appreciation to Sant'Egidio, on behalf of the German government, for its work for peace and the collaboration with his Ministry. An agreement of cooperation and close collaboration has been in place between Sant'Egidio and the German Foreign Ministry for years.



Special attention was devoted to Africa, especially the Sahel region, Libya, focusing on the peace processes promoted by Sant'Egidio in the Central African Republic and South Sudan. Interreligious and intercultural dialogue was addressed, referring also to the yearly pilgrimage in the "spirit of Assisi" in different cities of Europe and across the Mediterranean..



The minister was also presented with the 'humanitarian corridors' project, which has helped thousands of vulnerable people fleeing war and violence to arrive legally and safely in Italy, France and Belgium. Hope has been expressed the project will be adopted at European level.