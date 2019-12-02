news

A new humanitarian corridor from Lesbos: Sant'Egidio pleased to cooperate with the Holy See on hospitality and integration

Giving refugees a future

The Community of Sant'Egidio is pleased to accomodate the refugees whom Pope Francis has decided to bring with a humanitarian corridor from Lesbos through the Apostolic Almoner, and to facilitate their integration in Italy. The welcoming of 33 refugees of various nationalities (from Afghanistan, Cameroon and Togo), as well as another ten who are planned to arrive in the coming days, in accordance with the Ministry of Interior, aims to offer a future to those who have been living - many of them for a long time - in the refugee camps on the Greek island.

After the visit in May of this year, together with the Apostolic Almoner, volunteers of Sant’Egidio were present on Lesbos and Samons during Summer (in July and August) to express their solidarity with the refugees who were present on the two islands through many initiatives.



On 4 December at 10.30h the welcoming of refugees arriving from Lesbos is expected, together with a press conference inside the airport. Journalists should arrive before 9.30h at the Departures of Terminal 3 in Fiumicino Airport (door 3, next to the information office) to be accompanied to the conference location.



Speakers

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Almoner of His Holiness, and Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio.



Prefect Michele Di Bari, Head of the Department of Civil Libery and Immigration of the Ministry of Interior will also be present



The Press Release of the Vatican Almoner >>