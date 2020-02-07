news

7th February, Sant'Egidio celebrates its 52nd anniversary with joy and thanksgiving to the Lord

Today Sant'Egidio turns 52. Everywhere in the world, the community celebrates this feast with gratitude to the Lord for many years of prayer, brotherhood, friendship with the poor and commitment to peace.

It all started in Rome the 7th February 1968, with Andrea Riccardi and a small group of high school students who wanted to change the world. Today Sant’Egidio is present in all continents. Recently, Pope Francis named Sant’Egidio as "the Community of the three P" (Prayer, Poor, Peace).

Today the great challenge to build a more human world continues on many different levels. To mention just a few, closeness to homeless people to overcome social isolation, Humanitarian Corridors to save lives and foster integration.

In Rome, Sant’Egidio will celebrate the 8th February at San Giovanni in Laterano. This feast is open to all friends of the Community and welcomes representatives of many institutions. This first celebration will continue in many others cities and countries of the world where Sant'Egidio is present, from Europe to Africa, from Asia to Latin America.