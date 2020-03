news

Creativity and Friendship, in the time of Coronavirus no one should have no one

A video by the Youth for Peace of Padua

The protection of the most vulnerable has currently stoped visits to nursing homes. How can we not make them feel alone? The Youth for People in Padua have not lost heart. In this video, we see them at work. The creativity of friendship is a hopeful proposal open to everyone.