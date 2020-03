news

Let us pray. Every day from 6pm the Prayer from the church of Sant'Egidio will be streamed online on this website .

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Starting from 6pm today, Monday 9th March, the Prayer from the Church of Sant’Egidio will be streamed online on this website, to allow everyone to pray with the Community, in compliance with the new safety regulations for the prevention of contagion.