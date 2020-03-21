news

From Xi'an to Rome and Milan: thousands of masks on the "Silk Road" of solidarity

for homeless persons helped by Sant’Egidio

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

They are all in front of the Cathedral of Xi'an, the city in the heart of China, the ancient capital of the empire (known as the city of the earthenware army): there is the Bishop Dang, some priests, other friends and many boxes of masks ready to leave for Italy. On the big red banner stands the inscription “Always love between Chang'an (ancient name of Xi'an) and Rome. And the Chinese proverb that sounds, more or less: “we stand together in this challenge together, because we are all in the same boat”.

The thousands of masks are the result of a collection that has involved the whole diocese, and are particularly intended for the homeless people of Rome and Milan, helped by the Community of Sant'Egidio and the Office of Papal Charities.

