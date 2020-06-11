news

“Plastic Free” for an integral ecology: Certificate of Responsibility for Sant’Egidio and the Soup Kitchen of via Dandolo

Sant'Egidio received the certification for responsible use of plastic. After careful monitoring, on the 8th 2020, the Consortium Bureau Veritas - International Organization accredited in Italy at the Ministry of Economic Development - has verified that both the main offices of the Community and the Soup Kitchen of via Dandolo observe protocols and conduct aimed at reducing and progressively eliminating polluting substances, especially single-use plastics.

This is what is commonly referred to as Plastic free. It is a result of the choice the Community has made at different levels - such as the long-lasting commitment for ecosolidarity, the development of eco-sustainable centers in Africa (the DREAM clinic centres, the school of Nyumanzi in Uganda and more) - to pay special attention to the integral ecology of which Pope Francis speaks in his Laudato Si'.

In this respect, the responsible use of plastic is part of a wider commitment to counter the culture of waste and promote the care of our common home.

The world production of plastic has increased from 15 million in 1964 to over 310 million tons today. Every year at least 8 million tons of plastic end up in the world’s oceans and, to date, it is estimated there are more than 150 million tons of plastic in the oceans. If we do not act to reverse the trend, the oceans will have in 2025 a proportion of one tonne of plastic every 3 tonnes of fish, while in 2050, in the oceans of the world, by weight there will be more plastic than fish. (Find out more at UNEP)