UN resolution on the global ceasefire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic: an important step for peace

The Community of Sant'Egidio strongly supports the resolution passed by the UN Security Council demanding humanitarian pause in conflicts worldwide for at least 90 consecutive days, in order to ensure humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected populations and refugees and to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

Its unanimous approval shows that only through agreement and collaboration between the different countries humanity will be able to face the common enemy of the pandemic. In many years of work for peace, the Community of Sant'Egidio has experienced how war is the mother of all poverty, a dramatic reality that makes everyone lose, starting with the most vulnerable.