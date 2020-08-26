news

Friendship in Central Park with the homeless

Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, which hit New York City in a very serious way, the Community gathered with our homeless friends for the traditional picnic in Central Park. During the hardest moths of the pandemic our friends who live in the street were particularly isolated and in distress as many welcoming structures closed and even the public spaces were not available. The community has continued to be at their side and many new friends joined into help.

The picnic was a moment of friendship and serenity that confirmed the friendship among us and that kept us united together in the great family of the Community. As Pope Francis said in Lent: “We are all in the same boat” and together we want to continue in the next months, supporting one another and forgetting no one.