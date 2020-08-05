news

Sant'Egidio shares the sorrow of the people of Lebanon for the tragedy that struck Beirut and joins in prayer for the victims and their families

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses their grief for the tragedy that has hit the city of Beirut, as it manifests their closeness to the families of the victims of the terrible explosion as well as to the many wounded. The heart of a country has been struck, a country with which Sant’Egidio has made a highly meaningful bond and which is regarded by the Community as a privileged place for interreligious dialogue, for cohabitation among different people and for culture of peace.

Lebanon – as said by John Paul II – “is a message”. It is a message of a feasible cohabitation among different religions, cultures and peoples. It is a an even more substantial message in this moment in which, due to the pandemic, we have better understood that nobody can save themselves on their own, but “we need to stay together to win over evil”, according to Pope Francis’ significant expression.

Every effort must be made to preserve Lebanon as a space of democracy, peace and dialogue in the troubled and lacerated Middle East. Humanitarian corridors, which since 2016 have been bringing more that 2000 Syrian refugees precisely from Lebanon, have given us a further opportunity to appreciate this country, which is so fundamental for the balance of the Middle East, because of their willingness to collaborate with such a great humanitarian program.

We are with the Lebanese people in this tragic moment of their history, we pray for Lebanon and we will do all we can to be close to the Lebanese people and support the renaissance of their country.

The Community of Sant’Egidio, which is in Beirut, is active in these hours in the first aid to several elderly people and various families who have been hit by this tragedy.





