Sant'Egidio is helping seniors during the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

The Community of Sant'Egidio is helping seniors during the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The volunteers of Sant'Egidio programme "Viva gli anziani!" (Long live the elderly) are supporting some 3,000 elderly people across Rome by telephone calls and by delivering food for free.



In these days of coronavirus emergency, volunteers are attempting to call all of the elderly people, especially those who are the most lonely and vulnerable, asking them if they need help, reminding them that they must not leave their homes.



Italy has been put on lockdown after the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended measures to try to stop coronavirus. 60 million people have been advised to stay at home. Covid-19 has killed at least 800 people and infected over 12,000 in the country (updated on March 12).











Please, donate to our fundraising to buy useful items, such as food, sanitizing gels and paper tissues.



DONATE ONLINE

or donate on Facebook (help us to reach the goal)

or CONTACT US

